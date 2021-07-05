Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 63 new cases but no covid-related deaths

Dacorum recorded 63 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 5).

The total for the borough is now 9,450, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 191.3 per 100,000 population to 208.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending June 30).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 368 new cases were recorded - the total is now 83,296.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> June 28 - 45 cases

> June 29 - 50 cases

> June 30 - 53 cases

> July 1 - 67 cases

> July 2 - 54 cases

> July 3 - 73 cases

> July 4 - 55 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, June 29, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 51 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,334 to 4,930,534. The number of deaths has risen by nine to 128,231.

As of July 4, in the UK, 45,351,719 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 33,726,362 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 104,658 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 78,870 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.