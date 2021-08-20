Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 60 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 60 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 20).

The total for the borough is now 12,852, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 271.5 per 100,000 population to 283.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 15).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 579 to 110,427.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 13 - 72 cases

> August 14 - 70 cases

> August 15 - 42 cases

> August 16 - 66 cases

> August 17 - 67 cases

> August 18 - 80 cases

> August 19 - 65 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 17, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 337, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,314 to 6,429,147. The number of deaths has risen by 114 to 131,487.

As of August 19, in the UK, 47,516,505 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 41,332,128 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,167 people (83 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 94,806 (72.8 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.