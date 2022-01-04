Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 429 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 429 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 4).

The total for the borough is now 32,030according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 1,863.5 per 100,000 to 1,846.8 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 30).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 28 - 487 cases

> December 29 - 504 cases

> December 30 - 519 cases

> December 31 - 475 cases

> January 1 - 403 cases

> January 2 - 245 cases

> January 3 - 357 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 56 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 28, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 368, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 218,724 to 13,641,520, and the number of deaths has risen by 48 to 148,941.

As of January 3, in the UK, 51,820,652 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 47,482,789 people had received their second dose and 34,363,986 had received their booster.

And in Dacorum, 118,247 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 109,573 people had received their second dose and 80,194 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.