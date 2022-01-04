Man punched and robbed on The Nickey Line in Hemel Hempstead

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in Hemel Hempstead on New Year's Day.

At around 11.45am on Saturday, January 1, a man was walking on former railway line The Nickey Line, near Fletcher Way, when he was approached by two other men who punched him, demanded money and stole his mobile phone.

The first man was described as white, aged in his 20s, of slim build and was wearing a white tracksuit.

Can you help police?

The second man was described as also being white, aged in his 20s and was wearing a black tracksuit with a hood.

Detective Constable Maisie Ashwood, who is investigating, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or saw men matching the description above around the time of the robbery to get in touch.

“I’m also asking residents of Fletcher Way to review their CCTV, or video doorbell footage, from before midday on 1 January, for anything which may relate to the incident.

“If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at [email protected].”

You can also report information online, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/176/22.