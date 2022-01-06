Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 403 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 403 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 6).

The total for the borough is now 32,829 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 1,821.7 per 100,000 to 1,837.2 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending January 1).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 30 - 519 cases

> December 31 - 475 cases

> January 1 - 403 cases

> January 2 - 245 cases

> January 3 - 357 cases

> January 4 - 429 cases

> January 5 - 396 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 56 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 28, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 368, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 179,756 to 14,015,065, and the number of deaths has risen by 231 to 149,515.

As of January 5, in the UK, 51,874,548 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 47,565,340 people had received their second dose and 34,834,288 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,389 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 109,946 people had received their second dose and 82,319 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.