Two arrested after three vans stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital

Two men have been arrested after three vans were stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital on New Year's Day.

On Tuesday, January 4, police received a report that three vans had been stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Enquiries revealed that the vans had been stolen on Saturday, January 1, after a window at the hospital had been smashed and the keys for the vehicles were stolen from within.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock image

"Officers carried out fast-time enquiries and managed to locate the vehicles a short time later.