Two arrested after three vans stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital

The pair have been released under investigation

By Holly Patel
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:56 pm

Two men have been arrested after three vans were stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital on New Year's Day.

On Tuesday, January 4, police received a report that three vans had been stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Enquiries revealed that the vans had been stolen on Saturday, January 1, after a window at the hospital had been smashed and the keys for the vehicles were stolen from within.

Police stock image

"Officers carried out fast-time enquiries and managed to locate the vehicles a short time later.

"Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

