Two arrested after three vans stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital
The pair have been released under investigation
Two men have been arrested after three vans were stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital on New Year's Day.
On Tuesday, January 4, police received a report that three vans had been stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Enquiries revealed that the vans had been stolen on Saturday, January 1, after a window at the hospital had been smashed and the keys for the vehicles were stolen from within.
"Officers carried out fast-time enquiries and managed to locate the vehicles a short time later.
"Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."