Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 263 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 263 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 26).

The total for the borough is now 37,313 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 907.6 per 100,000 to 902.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 21).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 19 - 251 cases

> January 20 - 207 cases

> January 21 - 264 cases

> January 22 - 186 cases

> January 23 - 186 cases

> January 24 - 239 cases

> January 25 - 224 cases.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total has is now 380, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 102,292 to 16,149,319, and the number of deaths has risen by 346 to 154,702.

As of January 25, in the UK, 52,265,883 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 48,252,782 people had received their second dose and 37,048,033 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 119,021 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 111,568 people had received their second dose and 87,466 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.