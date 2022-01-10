Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 248 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 248 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 10).

The total for the borough is now 33,951 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 1,808.9 per 100,000 to 1,684.7 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending January 5).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 3 - 357 cases

> January 4 - 429 cases

> January 5 - 396 cases

> January 6 - 403 cases

> January 7 - 304 cases

> January 8 - 290 cases

> January 9 - 280 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 89 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, January 4, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is now 370, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 142,224 to 14,617,314, and the number of deaths has risen by 77 to 150,230.

As of January 9, in the UK, 51,974,605 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 47,718,730 people had received their second dose and 35,664,164 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,559 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 110,327 people had received their second dose and 84,747 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.