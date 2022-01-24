Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 239 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 239 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 24).

The total for the borough is now 36,826 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 846.5 per 100,000 to 873.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 19).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 17 - 178 cases

> January 18 - 188 cases

> January 19 - 251 cases

> January 20 - 207 cases

> January 21 - 264 cases

> January 22 - 186 cases

> January 23 - 186 cases.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total has is 378, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 88,447 to 15,953,685, and the number of deaths has risen by 56 to 153,916.

As of January 23, in the UK, 52,236,574 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 48,195,145 people had received their second dose and 36,941,059 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,966 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 111,344 people had received their second dose and 87,191 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.