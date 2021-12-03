Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 120 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 120 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 3).

The total for the borough is now 22,928 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 429.7 per 100,000 population to 420.1 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 28).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 26 - 116 cases

> November 27 - 87 cases

> November 28 - 87 cases

> November 29 - 113 cases

> November 30 - 87 cases

> December 1 - 115 cases

> December 2 - 145 cases.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 362, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 50,584 to 10,379,647 and the number of deaths has risen by 143 to 145,424.

As of December 2, in the UK, 51,046,133 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,462,638 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,072 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 107,112 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.