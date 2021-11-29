Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 113 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 113 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 29).

The total for the borough is now 22,461 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 432.3 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 24).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 22 - 85 cases

> November 23 - 113 cases

> November 24 - 83 cases

> November 25 - 89 cases

> November 26 - 116 cases

> November 27 - 87 cases

> November 28 - 87 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 38 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 23, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been no new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is 361, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,583 to 10,189,059. The number of deaths has risen by 35 to 144,810.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.