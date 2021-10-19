Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 113 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 113 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 19).

The total for the borough is now 18,096 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 460.6 per 100,000 population to 472.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 14).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 12 - 101 cases

> October 13 - 94 cases

> October 14 - 110 cases

> October 15 - 93 cases

> October 16 - 118 cases

> October 17 - 130 cases

> October 18 - 136 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 28 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 12, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 43,738 to 8,541,192. The number of deaths has risen by 223 to 138,852.

As of October 18, in the UK, 49,462,425 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,400,990 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.