Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 112 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 112 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 19).

The total for the borough is now 21,480 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 474.7 per 100,000 population to 493.4 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 14).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 12 - 119 cases

> November 13 - 107 cases

> November 14 - 72 cases

> November 15 - 130 cases

> November 16 - 83 cases

> November 17 - 81 cases

> November 18 - 136 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 50 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 16, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum for 12 days.

As of November 18, in the UK, 50,707,953 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,108,608 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.