New scheme helps Hemel Hempstead shoppers support local homelessness charities

Shoppers in Hemel Hempstead can make a donation to support local homelessness charities, thanks to a new scheme launched by the council, in partnership with Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID).

Dacorum Borough Council launched the 'tap to donate scheme in Hemel Hempstead town centre this week, shoppers will be able to make a donation at one of the new contactless payment points.

The two new donation points, located opposite Poundland and soon to be installed inside Metro Bank, allow shoppers to make a £3 donation using a contactless payment card or device.

All donations will go towards supporting the work of charities including DENS and the Salvation Army.

DENS aims to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

The Salvation Army offers help to the elderly, the young, offenders, drug addicts and blind and disabled people; it provides food and shelter for the homeless and operates food distribution centres.

By giving to local homelessness charities rather than directly to people who ask for money on the street, shoppers can be confident that their donation will make a positive, long-term difference.

Cllr Margaret Griffiths, portfolio holder for housing, Phil Walker, chair of Hemel Hempstead BID, and representatives from the council's Community Safety and Strategic Housing Teams were the first to tap to donate at the launch of the new scheme.

Cllr Margaret Griffiths and cllr Julie Banks, portfolio holder for community and regulatory services said: "We are delighted to launch this new scheme in the town centre, which enables our wonderful community to help those most in need by giving responsibly to local homelessness charities."

Phil Walker said: "This scheme is a fantastic way to support local charities, and will enable people to give responsibly knowing that their donation really will make a lasting change."

The scheme will start as a pilot in Hemel Hempstead town centre, if successful it will be expanded to include other town centres or local shopping areas in Dacorum.

The council commissions the Dacorum Outreach Service to actively support them in helping to find suitable accommodation and improve outcomes for rough sleepers in Dacorum.