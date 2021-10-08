Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 102 new cases in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus stock image

Dacorum has recorded 102 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 8).

The total for the borough is now 16,936 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 400.8 per 100,000 to 405.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 3).

In Hertfordshire, 780 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 137,254.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 1 - 51 cases

> October 2 - 91 cases

> October 3 - 88 cases

> October 4 - 98 cases

> October 5 - 103 cases

> October 6 - 90 cases

> October 7 - 127 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 5, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,060 to 8,081,300. The number of deaths has risen by 127 to 137,541.

As of October 7, in the UK, 49,101,734 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,107,185 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 113,507 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 104,534 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.