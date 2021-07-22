Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 101 new cases but no covid-related deaths

Dacorum recorded 101 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 22).

The total for the borough is now 11,120, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 522.7 per 100,000 population to 549.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 17).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 742 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 95,667 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 15 - 145 cases

> July 16 - 110 cases

> July 17 - 126 cases

> July 18 - 110 cases

> July 19 - 51 cases

> July 20 - 204 cases

> July 21 - 83 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 20, and three patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 333, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,906 to 5,602,321. The number of deaths has risen by 84 to 128,980.

As of July 21, in the UK, 46,433,845 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 36,587,904 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 106,853 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 84,169 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.