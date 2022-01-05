Covid-19 latest: 7 neighbourhoods buck the trend as cases rise across Dacorum

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 32,030 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.

The incidence rate in Dacorum over the seven days up to December 30, was 1,846.8 cases per 100,000 population, higher than the rate per 100,000 for England, which was 1,588.1.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 30.12.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

Bovingdon and Chipperfield, Warners End, Northchurch and Potten End, Berkhamsted Town, Berkhamsted West, Berkhamsted South and Tring West and Long Marston buck the trend as cases rise across Dacorum.

Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to December 30, - according to Public Health England:

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 140 cases (-12). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,504.9.

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 243 cases (+44). Rate per 100,000 people: 2,077.6.

> Corner Hall - 140 cases (+15). Rate per 100,000 people: 2,272.7.

> Chaulden - 108 cases (+27). Rate per 100,000 people: 2,079.3.

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 118 cases (+17). Rate per 100,000 people: 2,097.4.

> Grovehill - 156 cases (+32). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,947.6.

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 244 cases (+30). Rate per 100,000 people: 2,103.4.

> Highfield - 148 cases (+9). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,843.3.

> Kings Langley - 98 cases (+8). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,861.3.

> Leverstock Green - 133 cases (+30). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,791.7.

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 125 cases (+30). Rate per 100,000 people:1,677.

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 96 cases (+9). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,665.5.

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 220 cases (+42). Rate per 100,000 people: 2,156.2.

> Warners End - 117 cases (-18). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,740.6.

> Woodhall Farm - 114 cases (+26). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,882.1.

> Northchurch and Potten End - 97 cases (-1). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,767.2.

> Berkhamsted Town - 109 cases (-12). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,675.6..

> Berkhamsted West - 106 cases (-28). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,589.9.

> Berkhamsted South - 113 cases (-1). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,928.

> Tring West and Long Marston - 81 cases (-7). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,351.1.

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 81 cases (+7). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,535.8.

> Tring North - 84 cases (+176). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,627.9.