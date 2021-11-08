Celebrations as one million people ‘double jabbed’ in Hertfordshire and west Essex

A huge COVID vaccination milestone has been reached in Hertfordshire and west Essex, thanks to the efforts of GPs, practice nurses, pharmacists, teams of vaccinators and an army of

staff and volunteers.

One million people in Hertfordshire and west Essex have now received both doses of vaccine, but the work to protect the population goes on.

Elizabeth Perry

Dr Rachel Joyce, a leading Hertfordshire and west Essex clinician said: “I am thrilled that in Hertfordshire and west Essex one million people have been ‘double-jabbed’.

"Everyone who has chosen to have their vaccinations has taken a vital step towards protecting themselves, their family and friends and our area’s health and care services this winter.

“My thanks go to the incredible colleagues and volunteers who have worked since December 2020 to help deliver all of these doses – saving lives and preventing serious illness in Hertfordshire and west Essex.

“If you haven’t yet had your first or second dose of the vaccine, it’s not too late. You can ring 119, search ‘book a COVID jab’ online, or ask at your GP practice. If you are not registered with a GP, it doesn’t matter – call in to a ‘walk-in’ clinic where no appointment is needed.

Shilpa Karoshi - Clinical Lead (left) and Mairi Bunce – Nurse (right)

"There are lots of different times and locations to choose from – go to covid.healthierfuture.org.uk to find your nearest options.

“If you take steps today to get vaccinated, you are playing a vital part in supporting your health and the health of everyone you come into contact with.”

Over time, the protective effects of COVID vaccinations reduce, leaving people vulnerable to the virus again.

Many of those most at risk from COVID-19 in our area are now entitled to get a ‘booster’ vaccination, to top-up their immunity levels once more.

If at least six months (182 days) have passed since your second vaccination, you’re almost certainly eligible for your booster.

You can book a Covid booster jab either by booking an appointment online or using a walk-in clinic.

Hertfordshire resident Elizabeth Perry has played her part to ensure she and her loved ones are better protected against coronavirus.

Elizabeth got her booster vaccination in Hemel Hempstead last week (photographed) and explained why she was so keen to ensure they were protected this winter: “It makes me feel much safer knowing I’ve got the vaccine.

"It’s the right thing to do and keeps people safe.”

As we learn more about COVID-19, it has become clear that it poses risks to people of all ages.

Pregnant women in particular are urged to get their COVID-19 vaccination, to help protect their health and their new-born babies.

Around 20 per cent of the most critically ill COVID patients are unvaccinated pregnant women, and babies born to women with COVID are significantly more likely to be premature and need admission to neonatal units.

School children aged 12-15 years old can now have a booked COVID vaccination appointment in one of five large clinics in our area after school or at the weekend, as well as through a visit to their school by a school immunisation team.

Call 119 or search ‘book a COVID jab’ online to find out more.

Those who are eligible for a booster at least six months on from their second dose include:

> those living in residential care homes for older adults

> all adults aged 50 years or over

> frontline health and social care workers

> all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

> adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

> Anyone who is keen to take up their second vaccination will be able to have a different second dose to the vaccine they received first is not available

> Second doses cannot be given before eight weeks

> All walk-in sessions are on a first come, first served basis