Here's how many people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in each area of Dacorum

Over 70 per cent of people in Dacorum have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine according to figures from Public Health England.

Data from Public Health England shows that in Dacorum, 221,180 vaccinations have been given - 115,559 (81.8 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their first dose and 105,621 (74.8 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their second dose.

In the UK, 50,112,925 (87.1 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their first dose, 45,770,452 (79.6 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their second dose and 9,012,676 (15.7 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) had received their third or booster jab.

Many of those most at risk from Covid-19 in our area are now entitled to get a ‘booster’ vaccination, to top-up their immunity levels once more.

If at least six months (182 days) have passed since your second vaccination, you’re almost certainly eligible for your booster.

You can book a Covid booster jab either by booking an appointment online or using a walk-in clinic.

Here's the percentage of people who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of November 3, in each area of Dacorum.

1. Bovingdon and Chipperfield In Bovingdon and Chipperfield, 73.8 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine.

2. Boxmoor and Apsley In Boxmoor and Apsley, 77.7 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine.

3. Corner Hall In Corner Hall, 73.8 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine.

4. Chaulden In Chaulden, 74.8 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine.