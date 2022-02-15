Buggy fitness sessions for parents, carers and tots coming to Hemel Hempstead

New buggy fitness sessions are coming to Hemel Hempstead in a bid to help get parents and carers moving - without the worry of childcare.

Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Jarman Park Athletics Track will be hosting a mix of indoor and outdoor sessions throughout the year.

The sessions run on Tuesdays from 10am to 11am and welcomes mums, dads, grandparents and carers - plus their little ones!

Children are welcome at the buggy fitness sessions

And you can even bring your own toys and mats for your babies and children to help keep them entertained while the class takes place.

There's also a social element, as Everyone Active - which manages the leisure facilities in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council - will be offering a free hot drink with every booking - so you can get together for a catch up in the cafe afterwards.

Kirsty Jones, Area Active Communities Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We want to create a safe, friendly and non-judgemental space for parents and carers to work on their health and wellbeing – something which can be easily overlooked when looking after little ones.

“Our fitness instructor Zoe heads up the classes and as a mum of two herself, she really understands the need for ‘me time’ and the challenges on trying to fit that in with a little one. She has introduced a range of different exercises to the classes including a mixture of cardio, strength and conditioning, circuits, boxing and fitness, and all abilities are welcome!

“Our sessions are not only great for physical and mental health but also give members of the local community a chance to socialise, make new friends and feel good about getting active.”

Classes currently take place at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre’s Sports Hall and will move outdoors to Jarman Park Athletics Track in the warmer months.

Classes are £5 for Everyone Active or Active Communities members and £6 for non-members. Children under five are welcome.