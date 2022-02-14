Here's how children can win their own inflatable dinosaur on a prehistoric walk this half term

You could win one of two inflatable dinosaurs

Youngsters are being invited to take a prehistoric walk with dinosaurs - and they could win some great prizes too!

Tring Town Council and Dacorum Borough Council are inviting people to discover a trail of five giant dinosaurs, which will be visiting the Memorial Garden and Local History Society.

Dinosaur spotters can expect to see the creatures - including a Stegosaurus, Allosaurus and a Triceratops - between 10am and 3-m on February 17 and 18.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But watch out for the fierce Velociraptor!

And you can also vote for your favourite dinosaur on the LoyalFree app to be in with a chance of winning one of two inflatable dinosaurs provided by Kay Fun Patch - or a shopping voucher you can use in Tring.

It's easy to take part - simply download the app, head to the trails section and select the Walk with Dinosaurs in Tring trail.

Then you just need to select your favourite dino and click to vote.

Sophie Carrick, Business Development Manager at LoyalFree said: "These giant Jurassic installations are set to be a big hit with the whole family. The Walk with Dinosaurs in Tring trail provides a free activity that gets people outside and into the high street this February half-term."

James Doe, Strategic Director of Place at Dacorum Borough Council said: “We look forward to continuing to support our local towns with these exciting initiatives. We hope residents and visitors alike enjoy the trail and our borough’s town centres with all they have to offer."