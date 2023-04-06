Berkhamsted-based care home group rated as one of the top 20 in the UK

A care group based in Berkhamsted was ranked as one of the 20 best providers in the country.

Berkley Care Group came out as one of the 20 most recommended companies in the industry based on reviews on carehome.co.uk.

Reviews were also submitted by relatives and friends of people living in care throughout the UK.

Berkley Care Group

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people, the top 20 groups were shortlisted for an award from the reviews website.

Over 12,000 of the care homes in the UK support older people aged 65 and over, while the rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

With people living longer, and with 18.6% of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, equating to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 care home groups in the UK by the residents and their families, who have experienced for themselves the care and support being given at the care home.

“Our awards, which celebrate the excellent care given by care home groups, show Berkley Care Group ensures it gives first-rate care throughout its homes and we would like to congratulate it on being a top care home group!

“These top performing care home groups are making a profound difference to residents’ lives with compassion, respect and dignity at the centre of their care.”

Andrew Winstanley, managing director at Berkley Care Group, said: "We’re immensely proud to yet again be listed in the prestigious carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Group Awards.

“This award wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the whole team working across the Berkley group. Their drive to deliver excellent care married with the modern facilities available in our homes is a key pillar to our service offering.

