Berkhamsted Chamber call for support in campaign opposing giant Watford hospital plans

Campaigners are appealing to the public for assistance elevating their campaign offering an alternative to the ‘skyscraper’ hospital set for construction in Hertfordshire.

Berkhamsted Chamber is promoting the potential construction of a new hospital centrally located in Hertfordshire, which could be easily accessed by people throughout the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the district chamber are hoping their proposals can replace current plans to build a new facility by Watford Hospital.

Current NHS designs

As well as better access, campaigners believe their project would be cheaper and preferable to current skyscraper-like designs. It has been named, ‘West Herts 21 Century Hospital Solution’.

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has stated that extending Watford Hospital was the only area suitable for a new emergency care building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It analysed 19 sites over a five-year period before settling on its current expansion plans. The need to refurbish and upgrade current facilities in the county was also a key reason why the trust has chosen to move forward with its current proposals.

A trust spokesman said: “It is our strongly held view that redeveloping our current hospital sites is the fastest route to new and better buildings.”

Where campaigners want the new hospital to be constructed

Gordon Yearwood, who is spearheading the case for an alternative to the NHS’s plans, said: "We have managed to inform a number of key stakeholders of the case for a completely new 21st century, more accessible, centrally located hospital for the people of West Hertfordshire, instead of the towering skyscraper (20 metres taller than Grenfell Tower) proposal in the sloping Watford Hospital car park.“West Herts 21 Century Hospital Solution has recently raised the case with the new Integrated Care Board (NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB) and with the Department of Health and Social Care. We are continuing our interactions with these key stakeholders and we believe that we are making some headway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would be of great assistance if you are able to write to the CEO of the Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB, stating how the congested Watford Hospital site is too inaccessible for most of the people of West Herts and how the West Herts Hospitals’ proposal of a towering skyscraper hospital is far too high.“Please also put in your own words how you understand that a new 21st century hospital on a more accessible and centrally located site can be built far quicker, for far less money, and would avoid the inherently unsafe situation whereby West Hertfordshire's only A&E and Maternity hospital is located adjacent to West Hertfordshire’s only major football stadium.

“Together we will make further progress and achieve a decent hospital service for all the people of West Hertfordshire.”

The NHS trust is still preparing cost benefit analysis of its proposals. Once all assessments have taken place they will be submitted to the Government for approval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Hemel Hempstead and St Albans City Hospital there will be further proposals to renovate the existing sites.

There will be urgent treatment centres at both hospitals as well as a rapid access cancer diagnostic centre at St Albans, the trust says.