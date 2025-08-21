Tring Park School for the Performing Arts celebrates exceptional GCSE success

Tring Park School GCSE students - Sofia, Rosie, Evvie, Lily, Grace, and Jaxon

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts proudly announces another outstanding year of GCSE results, marking continued academic excellence and renowned vocational training.

An impressive 84.2% of students achieved grades 9-4, with 97.8% securing A*-C, significantly outperforming the national average of 67% for grade 4/C and above. Notably, 50.4% of entries were awarded grades 9-7, and 61.1% achieved A*-A, more than double the national benchmark of 21% for grade 7/A and above.

Lois Ashcroft, Academic Director, expressed her delight at this year’s GCSE students’ achievements: “Our students have once again demonstrated exceptional dedication and effort. Their results reflect not only academic strength but also a commitment to balancing demanding vocational and academic pursuits. We couldn’t be prouder.”

She also commended the school's dedicated staff: “This achievement is the result of our incredible staff working together in harmony. Their care, skill, and unwavering belief in our students’ potential continue to shine through.”

Of the 2025 GCSE cohort, 25% achieved grades 7/A and above in all their subjects. Among the many high achievers are Sofia, Rosie, Evvie, Lily, Grace, and Jaxon (pictured), whose results highlight the school’s inclusive ethos. Tring Park School does not select students based on academic ability and celebrates every success equally.

Many students now progress to Sixth Form, where they will study up to three A Levels alongside advanced vocational training in the performing arts. Vocational courses include dance, musical theatre, acting, commercial music, and technical theatre, allowing students to develop their performance skills as well as essential life skills such as confidence, creativity, and resilience.

Reflecting on the academic year, Principal Simon Larter-Evans commented: “GCSEs provide the foundation for future learning, teaching not only subject matter but the essential skills of communication, critical thinking and independence. These fantastic results prove that our complementary academic and vocational curriculum supports students who are not only talented but resilient and future ready. They certainly have much to celebrate and an exciting journey ahead.”