In September, the online system for primary school leavers to apply to secondary schools in Dacorum opened.

Throughout last month and into October, the schools held events for prospective students to take a look around.

All applications need to be in by October 31, 2022.

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2023 is on the Hertfordshire County Council website and complete the online application form.

Online applications can be amended at any time before October 31. Here you can access your school offer before allocation letters are received and accept your school allocation online.

As the deadline for high school places in September 2023 fast approaches, here are the hardest schools in Dacorum to get into, based on the allocations made in 2021 for September 2022.

1. The Hemel Hempstead School 947 applications and 217 allocations in 2022.

2. Kings Langley School 695 applications and 214 allocations in 2022.

3. Longdean School 701 applications and 240 allocations in 2022.

4. Ashlyns School 638 applications and 240 allocations in 2022.