As the new school year starts, it is time for parents and carers in Dacorum to start planning for next year as the application process for secondary schools opens today (September 1).

Last year over 99% of parents applied through an online application form which was found to be a quick, easy and secure system to use.

The online applications for September 2023 can be changed at any time before the closing date (October 31 2022), and parents and carers can access school offers before allocation letters are received and accept school allocation online.

The applications are open from today.

Cllr Terry Douris, Cabinet Member for Education at Hertfordshire County Council, said that the council wants every child in the county to be able to achieve their full educational potential.

He said: "We understand that parents and carers will want to obtain a place at their preferred school for their children, and we work very hard with the admitting authorities of schools to satisfy parental preference wherever possible.”

Cllr Douris added: “Last year over 94% of children in Hertfordshire were allocated one of their four ranked schools.”

He urged parents to view their local schools before applying to them and to consider carefully which schools they rank and make use of all the preferences available.