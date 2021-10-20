The Dacorum secondary schools that are the hardest to get a place for your child

The deadline for Year 6 pupils to apply for Year 7 places at secondary schools in September 2022 is fast approaching.

All applications need to be in by 5pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Online applications can be amended at any time before the closing date - October 31 - and you can access your school offer before allocation letters are received and accept your school allocation online.

Based on the allocations made in 2020 for September 2021, we've put together a list of the hardest schools to get into in Dacorum.

1. The Hemel Hempstead School, Hemel Hempstead 1043 applications and 217 allocations in 2021.

2. Kings Langley School, Kings Langley 680 applications and 190 allocations in 2021.

3. Ashlyns School, Berkhamsted 735 applications and 270 allocations in 2021.

4. Longdean School, Hemel Hempstead 664 applications and 240 allocations in 2021.