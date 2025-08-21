The Adeyfield Academy celebrates success on GCSE Results Day

Celebrating GCSE grades.

The Adeyfield Academy is proud to celebrate the achievements of our Year 11s who have achieved the best results in the school for a number of years. Our Science faculty celebrated notable progress and strong results this year. This continued success across subjects, is not only reflected in the growth of student numbers, including our largest sixth form intake to date, but also in outcomes, demonstrating the continued progress and trajectory of the school.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Dawn Mason praised the cohort not only for their academic results but for the integrity and resilience they have shown throughout their time at the Academy:

“We are incredibly proud of our students. This year group has embodied our school values and truly lived up to the qualities of a Five Star Student. Their results today are a reflection of their determination and character as much as their academic talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many inspiring individual successes, a particular highlight was Leah who accumulated 10 GCSEs including a Grade 9 in English and Art along with an 8 in Mathematics. In addition, Aaron achieved 9 GCSEs with a Grade 9 in Geography and Design and Technology.

Head of Year 11 Charlie Rance reflected on the group’s journey:

“It has been a privilege to see these students grow into confident young people who meet challenges with resilience, embrace opportunities with ambition, and support one another with respect. We know they will take these qualities into the next stage of their lives and continue to thrive.”

In addition to our student’s success, The Adeyfield Academy continues to excel across a range of subjects, showcasing the breadth of our academic curriculum and empowering students to explore their passions in their chosen fields. In Media, a remarkable proportion of students earned top grades, with a strong performance also seen in Design and Technology. The efforts shown by our students has opened up a wide range of opportunities for them in their destinations to continue their further studies in education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we celebrate another triumphant year of academic accomplishments, The Adeyfield Academy remains committed to developing both academic excellence and the personal qualities that prepare students to succeed in life. A significant number will be staying on to study at our sixth form. While we have seen a record number of applications, there are still spaces available. External students interested in studying at our sixth form should get in touch by emailing [email protected]

I would like to thank all of our staff who have supported the students throughout their time at The Adeyfield Academy and who are now ready to support the students as they move into further education or apprenticeships. We are therefore delighted to confirm that the majority of our students have secured their first-choice destination. We are confident they will build on their success when they commence their courses in September.