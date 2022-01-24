Students in Hemel Hempstead get the opportunity to learn about future career options

Students at The Adeyfield Academy in Hemel Hempstead got the chance to consider their future career options at the annual Careers Fair.

The high school, on Longlands, welcomed a number of businesses and organisations to the annual event on Thursday, January 13.

The school welcomed the British Army, Hertfordshire Police, O2, Watford FC and local employer BAM Construction.

There were also representatives from the University of Hertfordshire, Oaklands and West Herts College to discuss further and higher education options with students.

They provided information about Post 16 and 18 routes to students. Each guest had a stall and was on hand to discuss their organisation with students in Years 7 to 13.

A spokesperson for The Adeyfield Academy said: "Our annual careers fair was a real success this year and it was fantastic to see our students thinking about their future career aspirations as a result of the employer encounters.

"Thank you to all the organisations who supported us. We look forward to welcoming you back to the academy next year."

The event exposed students to a meaningful encounter and further and higher education providers.

One student said: "It makes us more aware of opportunities once we've completed secondary school."

Clare Ding, of Quantum Care, said: "Students were lovely and very polite. They were engaged and very articulate. They listened and asked sensible questions."