Here's how you can meet your Safer Neighbourhood Team in Hemel Hempstead

Residents in Dacorum can meet their Safer Neighbourhood team at a new beat surgery in the town centre.

You may have seen PC Attila Cseh and PCSO Simon Jackman holding a brand-new neighbourhood beat surgery in The Marlowes, earlier this month.

Well, from now on, in partnership with Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District, your Safer Neighbourhood Team will be out on the first Wednesday of each month, at the local market between 11am and 3pm, to meet and engage with the community to discuss any issues you may want to share.

This gives residents a chance to get crime prevention advice, as well as an opportunity to raise and discuss issues in the community about crime or anti-social behaviour with the local officers – in person on a regular basis.

By hearing about the concerns of residents regarding crime and anti-social behaviour, officers can act specifically and tackle those issues more directly to make your community safer.

If you can’t make it to meet the team in person, you can always give feedback via the force's community voice platform, echo.