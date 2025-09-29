St Albans School launches new range of creative and technical scholarships in recognition of wider range of talents

Changes afoot as Stephen Hawking's former school prepares to welcome first wave of Year 7 girls in September 2026.

Local independent senior school, St Albans School, has announced the much-anticipated enhancement of its scholarships programme, which is set to include Academic, Music, Choral, Sport, Drama and a brand-new range of Creative and Technical subjects from September 2026.

The Creative and Technical Scholarship (which is new for 2026) will accept applicants from students at 11+ and 13+ who can choose from Art, Creative Writing, Computer Science or Design & Technology.

Designed to identify and recognise pupils who demonstrate outstanding academic, musical, creative and/or sporting talent, the scholarships programme has undergone a major revamp as part of the school’s commitment to widening educational opportunities for all.

After careful consideration around what scholarships will appeal to both girls and boys who are joining at 11+ next year, St Albans School is keen to enhance and extend its scholarships offering to recognise candidates’ proven ability, dedication and enthusiasm across a range of different subjects.

Joe Silvester, Headmaster at St Albans School explained: “We are thrilled to be widening our scholarship offering from the next academic year, and to include a much greater variety of specialisms. As I’ve said before, we are a school that never stands still, and this is simply one in a whole host of progressive and exciting enhancements that we are making. Scholarships are there to enrich our students’ personal experience, but they also enrich the life of the school as a whole, so I look forward to welcoming the next generation of budding scholars into our vibrant school community.”

As ambassadors for their area of specialism, scholars are expected to play an active and leading role in the academic and co-curricular life of the school. Scholarships typically offer a fee remission, and, in some cases, further means-tested bursarial support may be available in addition to a scholarship.

St Albans School welcomes applications from candidates who meet the required academic entrance criteria and can demonstrate potential in their chosen field. Candidates may be considered for up to two scholarship awards and applications are made via the school’s website.

Professor Stephen Hawking attended St Albans School from 1952 until 1959 where he met mathematics teacher, Dikran Tahta, who he said became “an inspiration to him.”

About St Albans School

St Albans School is an independent senior school in the heart of St Albans, Hertfordshire. Founded in 948, St Albans School is one of the oldest schools in the UK, and in the world. It prides itself on providing a holistic education centred on academic excellence, intellectual development and with strong pastoral care at its core, for boys aged 11-18 years and girls aged 16-18 years.

From September 2026, the school will extend its co-educational provision across the entire school from Year 7 through to Sixth Form with both boys and girls being admitted into the First Form (Year 7) from September 2026.With a focus on inspirational teaching and enrichment, St Albans School pupils flourish intellectually while developing important values, strong qualities and exceptional skills, as well as an awareness and understanding of the wider world.