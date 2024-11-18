Siblings attend free at Hemel day nursery

By Angela Bailey
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 11:20 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:32 GMT
Brothers and sisters get free day nursery care in Hemel Hempstead.

Enrolling your child in a nursery is one of the first big decisions you'll make as a parent, not least because nursery fees can be a significant part of household expenditure.

However, the benefits of nursery education are widely documented. Not only does it allow parents to return to work knowing their child is safe and cared for, but evidence shows that it contributes to cognitive, social, and physical development, boosts confidence and independence, and supports children’s preparation for school.

To support local families with the cost of nursery education, St Nicholas Day Nursery Hemel Hempstead has launched a free childcare for siblings initiative so that more children and parents can reap the benefits of nursery enrolment.

The Old Station Nursery Group

Commenting on the initiative's launch, Nursery Manager Frankie Bignall said, “We want to make nursery education as accessible as possible for the families in our community, and this new offer is a significant step towards achieving that.

"We welcome all to tour our nursery and see the activities we offer, which are designed to foster a child’s curiosity and development alongside The Old Station Nursery Group’s bespoke curriculum, the Brighter Learning Approach, which aims to enhance the EYFS, ensuring that all children develop a life-long love for learning”.

Frankie continued, “To further support our community, we do not charge for additions such as food, enhancements, or consumables.”

Terms and conditions apply to this offer.

