Hertfordshire County Council has announced the opening of the application period for secondary schools.

From today (1 September) families can apply to place their children in the school in Herts which best suits them.

If your child starts secondary, upper or university technical college next year, make sure you apply for a place in good time, the council advises.

Online applications can be amended at any time before the closing date, the council adds.

Information about application offers can be seen online before confirmation letters have reached addresses, according to the local authority.

Last year over 99 per cent of parents applied in this way, council data shows.

Councillor Caroline Clapper said: “We want every child in the county to be able to achieve their full potential, and Hertfordshire secondary schools provide an excellent education to thousands of pupils.

"We understand that parents and carers will want to obtain a place at their preferred school for their children, and we work very hard with the admitting authorities of schools to satisfy parental preference wherever possible. Last year over 93% of children in Hertfordshire were allocated one of their four ranked schools.

“All secondary schools will have open events, whether these are virtual tours or school visits. I would urge parents to check the arrangements to view their local schools before applying, consider carefully which schools they rank and to make use of all their preferences."

Hertfordshire County Council adds that information about school places is distributed to families through their child’s primary, junior or middle school at the beginning of September.

The closing date for secondary applications is Tuesday 31 October, the council says it is vital that this deadline is met.

Parents are advised by the local authority to attend school open events and complete plenty of research before making their final decision. This can be done via Hertfordshire County Council’s website.