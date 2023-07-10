Principal retires from 'unmatchable' Tring school as successor is announced

The principal departing a famous performing arts school in Tring has labelled the atmosphere at the institution as ‘unmatchable’.

Stefan Anderson is leaving Tring Park School for the Performing Arts after 21 years in the role.

Simon Larter-Evans has been announced as the new principal at the prestigious school.

Departing principal Stefan Anderson, photo from Adam Hollier

Stefan worked in education for over 40 years, growing up in Canada, he discovered his passion for music, and went on to study the discipline at both the Royal College of Music and University of Cambridge. He then began his teaching career at Wellington College and The King’s School Canterbury, before joining Tring Park School (formerly Arts Ed School) in 2002.

Stefan said: “Tring Park School is unique and will hold a special place in my heart. It has been an honour to work with the most dedicated teaching staff and incredibly talented young people over the past 21 years. The buzz and energy that fills the school is unmatchable and I will continue to follow its progress and watch on with pride during my retirement.”

Simon was hired after what the school has described as a rigorous selection process, he starts on 1 September.

Simon Larter-Evans is taking over the role next year, photo from Graham Westley Lacdao

Like his predecessor, he also comes from an arts background, beginning his career as a dancer following his training at prestigious The Rambert Academy. His varied career path saw him work within both the PR and publishing industries, ultimately re-training as a teacher. With roles in education which have seen him working within several world class institutions, including as Head of Boarding and English at Yehudi Menuhin School and most recently as Head of St Paul’s Cathedral School.