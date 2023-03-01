Over 78% of Hertfordshire children get preferred secondary school place
Year 6 pupils will move onto secondary education in September.
Today (March 1), parents and guardians in Dacorum are due to be sent details of their child’s offer from secondary schools in the area.
Of the nearly 15,000 that applied for a place at a secondary school in the county, 78 per cent were allocated their top preferred choice. According to Hertfordshire County, 94 per cent of children were given a place at one of their preferred secondary or upper schools.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over 99% of parents and carers applied online and will be emailed the school place this afternoon (Wednesday 1 March). Families who made a paper application will be sent a letter by first class post.
Cllr Terry Douris said: "We want to ensure that as many children as possible get a place at one of their preferred schools. We want every child in Hertfordshire to be able to achieve their full potential, and we know that the county has excellent schools that perform above the national average.”
He reassured those who may not get their top choice. Cllr Douris said: “While I appreciate that a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to research the school and speak to the head teacher before dismissing the offered place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“They may be pleasantly surprised by what they see.”
Parents and carers have until March 15 to accept their school place. All applicants who have not been offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.