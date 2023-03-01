Today (March 1), parents and guardians in Dacorum are due to be sent details of their child’s offer from secondary schools in the area.

Of the nearly 15,000 that applied for a place at a secondary school in the county, 78 per cent were allocated their top preferred choice. According to Hertfordshire County, 94 per cent of children were given a place at one of their preferred secondary or upper schools.

Over 99% of parents and carers applied online and will be emailed the school place this afternoon (Wednesday 1 March). Families who made a paper application will be sent a letter by first class post.

Parents have two weeks to accept the school place offer.

Cllr Terry Douris said: "We want to ensure that as many children as possible get a place at one of their preferred schools. We want every child in Hertfordshire to be able to achieve their full potential, and we know that the county has excellent schools that perform above the national average.”

He reassured those who may not get their top choice. Cllr Douris said: “While I appreciate that a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to research the school and speak to the head teacher before dismissing the offered place.

“They may be pleasantly surprised by what they see.”