Secondary School Offer Day: Ofsted ratings for all secondary schools in Dacorum
Today is Secondary School Offer Day
Students across Dacorum will find out which secondary school has offered them a place today (March 1).
Parents and guardians will receive an email with that all-important information. They will have until March 15 to accept or decline the offer. Hertfordshire County Council’s website said: “If you don't accept or decline, we may offer your place to someone else. We'll then offer you a place at the nearest school that still has places.”
As year 6 pupils find out where they will study at come September, we had a look at the Ofsted ratings for all the secondary schools in the area.
There was no rating for Laureate Academy at the time of writing.