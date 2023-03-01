News you can trust since 1858
Secondary School Offer Day: Ofsted ratings for all secondary schools in Dacorum

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
1 hour ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 10:17am

Students across Dacorum will find out which secondary school has offered them a place today (March 1).

Parents and guardians will receive an email with that all-important information. They will have until March 15 to accept or decline the offer. Hertfordshire County Council’s website said: “If you don't accept or decline, we may offer your place to someone else. We'll then offer you a place at the nearest school that still has places.”

As year 6 pupils find out where they will study at come September, we had a look at the Ofsted ratings for all the secondary schools in the area.

There was no rating for Laureate Academy at the time of writing.

1. Longdean School

Longdean School was rated as good in November 2019.

2. Ashlyns School

In May 2018, the school was rated as good.

3. Kings Langley School

Kings Langley School was rated as good in May 2018.

4. Tring School

In November 2017, Tring School was given a 'good' rating.

