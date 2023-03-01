Today is Secondary School Offer Day

Students across Dacorum will find out which secondary school has offered them a place today (March 1).

Parents and guardians will receive an email with that all-important information. They will have until March 15 to accept or decline the offer. Hertfordshire County Council’s website said: “If you don't accept or decline, we may offer your place to someone else. We'll then offer you a place at the nearest school that still has places.”

As year 6 pupils find out where they will study at come September, we had a look at the Ofsted ratings for all the secondary schools in the area.

There was no rating for Laureate Academy at the time of writing.

Longdean School was rated as good in November 2019.

In May 2018, the school was rated as good.

Kings Langley School was rated as good in May 2018.

In November 2017, Tring School was given a 'good' rating.