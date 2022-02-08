A primary school in Hemel Hempstead is celebrating after receiving a 'good' Ofsted rating.

Inspectors visited the school on November 30, and December 1, and George Street Primary School continues to be a good school.

In the Ofsted report, which was recently published online, it says: "Pupils are happy and proud to be a part of this school. They love learning and especially enjoy reading stories. Pupils say that this is a great school to grow up in. Pupils and staff know each other well. All newcomers to the school are welcomed.

Angela Hughes, headteacher, with the school council (C) George Street Primary School

"Pupils respect their teachers and appreciate that they help them to achieve their best. They feel safe because they know that staff listen to, and care about them. Pupils say that bullying is rare. When it does happen, staff are good at resolving it."

Headteacher Angela Hughes said: "We were delighted to receive such a positive report that clearly reflects the hard work of all our staff and celebrates the many facetted aspects of children's life at school which after all, is what it's all about!"

What does the school do well and what does it need to do better?

In the Ofsted report, it says: "Leaders have created an ambitious and well-planned curriculum across all subjects. Subject leaders have made sure that teaching plans set out clearly the essential knowledge and skills that pupils need to learn from the beginning of Nursery to the end of Year 6.

"Teachers encourage pupils to recall what they have learned previously. Pupils use this knowledge to tackle more challenging work or help them find out about new things.

"In English and mathematics, teachers skilfully check what pupils know and can do. They use this information to plan the right content for the next lessons.

"In other subjects, teachers do not assess pupils’ progress as effectively. Teaching does not always support pupils to build on their knowledge and understanding over time.

"Leaders have created a happy and united school community. Staff feel they are valued and that their views matter. There is a strong sense of teamwork and cooperation throughout the school.

"In discussion with the headteacher, the inspector agreed that the impact of the school’s improved curriculum on pupils’ achievement may usefully serve as a focus for the next inspection."