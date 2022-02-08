February Half Term: keep the little ones entertained with eco adventures at Hemel Hempstead shopping centre

There will be lots to keep the little ones entertained in Hemel Hempstead next week as Marlowes' Family Fun Club returned for the February half term.

Marley, the centre’s kids mascot, and friends will host fun eco conscious shows and craft activities.

Each day From Wednesday, February 16, to Saturday, February 18, the shopping centre will host a different aspect of the world: on Wednesday, it is a Bug's Life, followed by Eco Explorers on Thursday, Buzzing Around on Friday and Wonderful World of Water on Saturday.

It is an eco family affair at the Marlowes this February half term (C) Marlowes Shopping Centre

From making Buzzy Bee Bug Hotels to wildlife inspired spiral mobiles, plus fun interactive shows, families can enjoy some seriously sustainable fun.

All activities and shows are free to attend, families are welcome to just come along and join in.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, said: “We’re excited to welcome families this half term to a fun packed week of shows and activities.

"Marley, our Kids Club Mascot is so popular with our visiting children and his Eco adventures are great fun for all the family to enjoy. We hope everyone is ready to join in, it’ll Bee great to see you!”

Show Times:

> 11am till 11.30am: Craft

> 11.30am till 12pm: Show

> 12pm till 12.30pm: Craft

> 12.30pm till 1pm: Show

> 1.30pm till 2pm: Show

> 2pm till 2.30pm: Craft

> 2.30pm till 3pm: Show

> 3pm till 3.30pm: Craft

> 3.30pm till 4pm: Show.