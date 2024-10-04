Oakleaf Primary School: A new name, a new beginning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scholars’ Education Trust (SET) are thrilled to announce the grand reopening of Oakleaf Primary School, formerly known as Chaulden Infants & Nursery and Chaulden Junior Schools.

After months of planning and hard work, SET is excited to unveil the fresh identity and renewed commitment to excellence in education for the school. Oakleaf Primary School, incorporates a nursery and primary school catering for children from 3 to 11 years old in Hemel Hempstead, reopened on 1 September 2024. Oakleaf Primary School became the 10th school within Scholars’ Education Trust, a multi academy trust across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The official reopening ceremony was graced by the presence of the local Member of Parliament, David Taylor MP, who cut the ribbon and delivered an inspiring speech about the importance of education and community support “It was an honour to cut the ribbon and celebrate the reopening of Oakleaf Primary School, especially as my dad attended the school as a child! Labour is committed to putting education forefront of national life and has a mission to break down the barriers to opportunity for every child. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the investment into Oakleaf and the difference it will make to delivering exceptional teaching.”

What’s new for the school? The school has undergone a significant transformation, including a new name that better reflects their vision and values, now officially known as Oakleaf Primary School. Along with the name change, they’ve revamped their logo, colours, and overall visual identity. The vibrant new look represents their dedication to innovation, inclusivity, and student success.

David Taylor MP with pupils from Oakleaf Primary School

As part of the rebrand, there has been significant investment into the buildings and IT facilities, including: refurbished nursery which has allowed for an increase in opening hours (now offering up to 30 hours nursery provision); new EYFS classrooms now benefiting from significantly updated outdoor spaces, creating a more stimulating and conducive learning environment for pupils; the introduction of new iPads has boosted the young pupils’ engagement in their learning, improving vocabulary and maths skills. Tremendous investment has been made to build a new inspiring library which includes reading nooks along with a dedicated space for group activities. When shown the library for the very first time Olivia, year 4 said “I think this is going to be my new favourite space”.

Anjali Majithia, Headteacher of Oakleaf Primary School, joined the school earlier this year “We’re thrilled to embrace our new identity as Oakleaf Primary School. This rebrand represents a fresh chapter in our school’s history, and we’re excited to continue providing exceptional education. “

The decision to rebrand stems from Scholars’ Education Trust’s commitment to adapt and evolve. They believe Oakleaf Primary School captures their essence and aligns with the mission to nurture curious minds and foster lifelong learners.

Claire Robins, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Scholars’ Education Trust, who was also in attendance at the event welcomed the news: “We’re delighted to announce that Oakleaf Primary School has joined the Scholars’ Education Trust family. Under the leadership of Anjali Majithia and her dedicated team, we eagerly integrate their expertise into our multi-academy trust. Our collective efforts and close collaboration at all levels will undoubtedly support our students in reaching their full potential and achieving beyond their wildest imaginations.”