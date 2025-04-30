Mayor visits Heath Lane Nursery School for Earth Day celebration focused on sustainability and outdoor learning
The Mayor toured the grounds and joined children as they proudly shared their green-themed learning. Activities included:
- Junk modelling using recycled materials to craft imaginative creations
- Litter picking around the local area to help keep the environment clean
- Gardening and growing projects where children are planting and caring for fruit, vegetables, and flowers
- A special book focus on stories linked to sustainability, helping children connect with eco-conscious ideas through storytelling
- Exploring the outdoors and celebrating nature through play, discovery, and care
Heath Lane Nursery School is part of Roots Federation, educating 3 and 4 year olds. On Earth Day children and staff are celebrating their nurseries commitment to sustainability, creativity, and outdoor learning across all its settings.
Following a dedicated staff training day before Easter that focused on embedding eco-awareness into early education, the Earth Day celebrations brought these ideas to life through hands-on activities and enthusiastic young learners.
“This visit shows how even our youngest citizens can be powerful advocates for the planet,” said Clare Herbert, Head of School. “Our children are learning that small actions—like planting a seed, picking up litter, or choosing to reuse—can make a big difference. And they love it!”
The Mayor praised the children’s confidence and care for the environment, calling the Nursery’s Earth Day efforts “an inspiring example of how to make sustainability meaningful for young learners. Heath Lane Nursery is setting a wonderful example for what environmentally conscious education can look like.”
The Earth Day event is part of a wider sustainability initiative across Roots Federation, empowering children to love the outdoors, take responsibility for their world, and develop lifelong eco-values rooted in fun, exploration, and real-world action.
Heath Lane Nursery School is planting the seeds for a brighter, greener future.