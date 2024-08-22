Longdean School students celebrate GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were plenty of success stories at Longdean School this morning as students collected their GCSE results.

Longdean School is celebrating another year of GCSE success for their students. Headteacher Graham Cunningham, referenced his students resilience and determination in achieving their successes having overcome major disruption to their education due to the global pandemic that disrupted their education. He said 'This year, perhaps more than in others we are particularly pleased for our students. This cohort had only been with us a term in Year 7 before we had to revert to remote learning and then a gradual phased return to school. The success of our students today show their resilience and determination to achieve their best despite the challenging circumstances they have faced. We are proud of all of them.'

Most students will remain in the Sixth Form at Longdean, a provision that is expanding to include a new T Level course in Early Years Education. Some are going onto college with a few also taking up their first jobs through apprenticeships. Mr Cunningham went on to acknowledge the support of parents and the work of all the staff at Longdean in ensuring the success of the students. 'Student achievements are a team effort and I would like to thank the parents of this cohort for their unwavering support of the students. They attend everything related to their children and often support wider school events. Staff also play a major role, not just in the classroom but also the wider staffing body from the receptionists, site team, pastoral support as well as the class teachers themselves.'

This team effort will ensure that the students leaving Longdean will have qualifications but also skills and personal qualities to ensure they have control and choice over their lives. Mr Cunningam concluded by saying. 'Qualifications are important but increasingly it is character and skills that ensure students control the next steps of their lives and contribute to the communities they serve. We wish them all every success in the future.'