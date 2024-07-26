Local school's ‘Earth Restoration Nursery’ helps Berkhamsted woodland grow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A landmark Oak tree, donated by Greenway Primary & Nursery School from their ‘Earth Restoration Nursery’, has been planted in the new Woodland Garden at the entrance to The Denton in Berkhamsted. The Oak tree was grown by pupils from Greenway in their school tree nursery, which is part of a national project organized by the Earth Restoration Service.

Founded in 2001 the Earth Restoration Service is engaged in the restoration of the environment, through tree planting and creating small-scale wild areas. Working with a range of organisations, including schools, through a number of initiatives, such as the ‘School Tree Nursery’ programme, of which GreenwaySchool are part.

The School Tree Nursery programme sees each participating school create a Tree Nursery within school grounds, where up to 50 tree saplings of various native tree species are planted. Pupils actively participate in the initial planting of the trees and help look after them in the 2 years following, until they are out-planted in the community. The pupils then help decide where each tree will finally be planted and take part in the planting event.

Year 6 pupils from Greenway School, who had been tending the Oak sapling, along with their Head Teacher Katharine Ellwood, decided that one of their trees should take pride of place at the entrance to The Denton, marking the start of a new Woodland Garden located in the residential retirement community, which was opened by the Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Brenda Link.

Katharine Ellwood, Elizabeth O'Reilly, Fiona Duck, Gavin Stein & Greenway School Pupils

The planting ceremony was attended by GreenwaySchool Head Teacher Katharine Ellwood, Chair of Greenway Governing Body Elizabeth O'Reilly, Vice Chair Fiona Duck and Elysian Residences Chief Executive Gavin Stein, with Greenway pupils Head Girl Mille, Deputy Grace, Head Boy James and Deputy Lucas.

Katharine Ellwood Head Teacher of Greenway School said: “Supporting Earth Regeneration Service through their School Tree Nursery programme has been extremely rewarding for pupils, creating an engaging learning opportunity that also makes an important long-term contribution to the planet.

“As Elysian Residences are creating a new Woodland Garden in the grounds of The Denton, the entrance to which is visible to all who pass by, pupils felt that this would be an ideal location for one of their trees, where it has space to grow and will be seen by so many.”

Gavin Stein, Elysian Residences Chief Executive Officer said: “We are very grateful to pupils at Greenwaynot only for the wonderful Oak tree that they have donated to the Woodland Garden at The Denton, but also for the care and effort they have made in tending to all the saplings in their Tree Nursery.

Greenway School Pupils

“The Denton is an exceptional residential retirement community in which we encourage homeowners to build new friendships and put down new roots. The planting today of a new Oak tree could not be more fitting for The Denton and wider community of Berkhamsted, of which we are very much a part.”

The Dentonprovides 103 residences, across two buildings, set either side of a central courtyard and sunken garden, with luxury amenities and is set in grounds designed by multi award winning landscape practice,Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscapes

Located on Shootersway, The Denton is a 20-minute walk, 10-minute cycle or 5 minute drive from Berkhamsted town centre, with its vibrant high street, offering a range of shops, art galleries, an independent cinema, restaurants and cafes.

