Laureate Academy celebrates GCSE results

Students celebrating results.

Today saw another celebration of great GCSE results for Laureate Academy’s students. For the second year running, students achieved the highest GCSE grades in the school’s history. More students achieved a 5+ on average across their subjects than in any previous year. “Today marks a brilliant milestone for our students as they get to celebrate their hard work,” said Ruthie Jacobs, Principal of Laureate Academy.

Subject highlights

This year’s results saw strong grades and vast improvements across a wide range of subjects, particularly for our highest achieving students:

Triple Science results were exceptional. 90% of Biology and Physics students achieved a 5+ and over half of Triple Science students achieved a 7+ in all three subjects.

Twice as many students achieved a Grade 7 or above in Maths and English than ever before

French and German results increased significantly at 7+ with 25% of students getting a 7+

43% of Music students achieved a 7+ grade

Geography results were a huge strength, with nearly 1/3 of students achieving a 7+

Over 50% of computing students achieved a 7+ grade

100% of students achieved a 5+ in Latin and 87% achieved a 7+

Results increased significantly in Ancient History, Humanities and RS at both 4+ and 5+

Robbie, seven grades 7-9, and two grade 6s.

“These results truly demonstrate the success that occurs when students’ high aspirations are combined with effort and hard work,” added Ms Jacobs.

Good News

The Academy also saw other types of successes. One student, Narges, joined the school in Year 11 from abroad but worked with real focus and made rapid progress, achieving a 5+ in everything including a 7-6 in Science. Another student, Mansi, also joined Laureate in Year 11 from overseas with English as an additional language. Despite this barrier, she showed great determination and resilience, passing English and Maths - a remarkable achievement.

Outstanding achievement

Harsiyan, five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Some students who achieved outstanding grades are as follows:

Amanda – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9

Tiara – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,Distinction,8,6

Oluwabukunmi – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,8,8

Oluwabukunmi, left, seven grade 9s and two grade 8s. Amanda, right, ten grade 9s.

Gardenia – 9,9,9,9,9,8,8,8,8,8

Harsiyan – 9,9,9,9,9,8,8,7,7,6

Robbie – 9,98,8,8,8,7,7,6,6