Laureate Academy celebrates GCSE results
Subject highlights
This year’s results saw strong grades and vast improvements across a wide range of subjects, particularly for our highest achieving students:
- Triple Science results were exceptional. 90% of Biology and Physics students achieved a 5+ and over half of Triple Science students achieved a 7+ in all three subjects.
- Twice as many students achieved a Grade 7 or above in Maths and English than ever before
- French and German results increased significantly at 7+ with 25% of students getting a 7+
- 43% of Music students achieved a 7+ grade
- Geography results were a huge strength, with nearly 1/3 of students achieving a 7+
- Over 50% of computing students achieved a 7+ grade
- 100% of students achieved a 5+ in Latin and 87% achieved a 7+
- Results increased significantly in Ancient History, Humanities and RS at both 4+ and 5+
“These results truly demonstrate the success that occurs when students’ high aspirations are combined with effort and hard work,” added Ms Jacobs.
Good News
The Academy also saw other types of successes. One student, Narges, joined the school in Year 11 from abroad but worked with real focus and made rapid progress, achieving a 5+ in everything including a 7-6 in Science. Another student, Mansi, also joined Laureate in Year 11 from overseas with English as an additional language. Despite this barrier, she showed great determination and resilience, passing English and Maths - a remarkable achievement.
Outstanding achievement
Some students who achieved outstanding grades are as follows:
Amanda – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9
Tiara – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,Distinction,8,6
Oluwabukunmi – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,8,8
Gardenia – 9,9,9,9,9,8,8,8,8,8
Harsiyan – 9,9,9,9,9,8,8,7,7,6
Robbie – 9,98,8,8,8,7,7,6,6