Herts Council director raises alarm over 'woefully insufficient' funding for children's education

The “woefully insufficient” funding that Hertfordshire receives for children with SEND – and the impact that has on the county council’s budget overall – has been highlighted at a meeting of leading councillors.

Every year, education authorities – including Hertfordshire County Council – are allocated ‘high needs block’ funding to support children with high levels of SEND in their schools and colleges.

But this year, it’s been estimated that schools in Hertfordshire will spend £51m more than the amount that has been allocated.

And the impact that has on council spending overall was highlighted at a meeting of the cabinet on Monday, during a review of council spending over the first three months of the financial year.

Overall, councillors heard that the county council was heading for a £4.2m overspend, based on spending during the first three months of 2025/26 – which is within the council’s £10m allocated contingency.

But director of finance Steven Pilsworth highlighted a mounting deficit within the county’s schools’ budget, which was also included within the cabinet reports.

According to the report, an in-year deficit of £51m in ‘high needs funding’ is forecast, which would result in an accumulated ‘high needs’ deficit of £77m by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

And at the meeting, Mr Pilsworth alerted councillors to the impact this has on council funds, through the cost of interest payments.

“The funding we get from the Government is woefully insufficient for the needs of those children,” he said

“And in the current year, this council will actually be spending £50m more than the grant available on those children, to meet their educational needs.

“There is, of course, an interest impact of that which is factored in as a cost elsewhere in the budget – but a very important point to note.”

Echoing the point, executive member for education, SEND and inclusion, Cllr Mark Watkin pointed to the relatively low amount of high needs funding allocated to Hertfordshire.

He said: “I think it is worth pointing out this failure to fund adequately from the central government to meet the statutory needs that we have to deliver.

“And we are still the ninth worst-funded authority.”

He continued: “It isn’t a notional figure…This has a direct effect on the borrowing costs we have to incur. And I think we are talking around about £4m a year, or that order now, and climbing.”

Leader of the county council, Cllr Steve Jarvi, suggested that solving this was “absolutely dependent on the Government changing the national regime for funding and for SEND in general.”

He said: “Clearly, what we need to do is to achieve the best results we can for children in Hertfordshire with SEND, whilst we await whatever the Government’s proposals are to deal with this situation properly. And hopefully they will not be delayed too much longer.”

Councillors also highlighted concerns about the impact the Government’s Fair Funding Review would have on the county council.

The Government launched its Fair Funding Review earlier this year, with the aim to target money “where it is most needed” – with changes due to be implemented in 2026/27.

And concerns were expressed at the meeting about the impact the review could have on funding allocated to Hertfordshire.

Cllr Jarvis said: “The high needs block issue is clearly much more significant in the longer term.

“But in the short term we will be continuing both to make the public aware – and to use every opportunity we have to lobby Hertfordshire’s MPs and ministers – about the potential impact, if they proceed with the sort of reductions in funding that are currently forecast from the Fair Funding regime.”

The budget was discussed at the meeting of the cabinet on Monday. The webcast of that meeting is available at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk.