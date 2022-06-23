A Hertfordshire education organisation has received 50 laptops and 50 sim cards to help children with their education.

Hertfordshire Virtual School, which helps children in care, homeschooling and mainstreams schools to improve their opportunities in education, was given the equipment from The Access Foundation.

Felicity Evans, Head of Hertfordshire Virtual School, said during the pandemic many children faced significant disadvantages and barriers to education due to limited financial resources.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children have received 50 laptops and 50 sim cards.

The lack of internet access and working computers made things difficult as online learning became more common.

Felicity said: “During the pandemic many children without such equipment and resources were relying on the use of their parents’ mobile phone to complete their schoolwork and for those whose parents only had occasional credit for their phone, schoolwork was not possible.”