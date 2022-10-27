Hemel Hempstead’s Lockers Park welcomes new students starting school journey
The boys are in 2022’s reception class
Lockers Park Preparatory School has welcomed its new class starting their education journey in Hemel Hempstead.
The 11 students joined in September and have adapted well to the all-boys school.
Reception teacher Mrs Colwill said: “Our boys have settled in beautifully and have built wonderful friendships in our reception environment.
“It’s been so wonderful getting to know our new reception boys I look forward to sharing more interesting topics with them over the next two terms.”