Hemel Hempstead’s Lockers Park welcomes new students starting school journey

The boys are in 2022’s reception class

By Olivia Preston
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 2:37pm

Lockers Park Preparatory School has welcomed its new class starting their education journey in Hemel Hempstead.

The 11 students joined in September and have adapted well to the all-boys school.

The new pupils in their classroom

Reception teacher Mrs Colwill said: “Our boys have settled in beautifully and have built wonderful friendships in our reception environment.

“It’s been so wonderful getting to know our new reception boys I look forward to sharing more interesting topics with them over the next two terms.”

