Hemel Hempstead school scoops pioneering mental health award

A Hemel Hempstead school has achieved the School Mental Health Award which is delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools. Jupiter Primary School was awarded a Bronze standard for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

Jupiter Primary School provides a wide range of activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff, including mindfulness sessions for whole classes, groups, or 1:1 for pupils and staff; mindful cuppa sessions for parents; wellbeing pupil ambassadors; a staff wellbeing committee; and working closely with professionals to signpost families. For consistency, we have redesigned our curriculum intent and implementation to include our wellbeing vision and values. The following elements of our curriculum are key to supporting mental health: Personal, Social, Health, and Economic education; raising aspirations and inspirations; fostering positive growth mindsets and character strengths; and reducing stigma associated with mental health.

Staff voice is used effectively to assess staff wellbeing and workload, using the results to inform action plans and support initiatives. A range of support mechanisms are in place for staff, and by prioritising mental health and wellbeing within its staffing culture, Jupiter Primary creates an environment where staff members feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive both personally and professionally.

Jupiter Primary School headteacher Karen Armstrong said: “Mental health and wellbeing has never been more important and as a school we made it a priority in recent years to prioritise our mental health and wellbeing provision. I am extremely proud of this accreditation and this will stand as a constant reminder and motivation in ensuring we continue to have a positive impact and promote good mental health and wellbeing throughout our school community”.

We are committed to continuously improving provision within the school, therefore over the coming years we intend to continue to embed mental health and wellbeing within the wider curriculum and community. This includes providing further information, support, and workshops for families within the local area and completing regular Continuing Professional Development to ensure all staff are aware of emerging mental health needs and support.

The award was established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead.

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools aims to strengthen pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to make a positive change at all levels of the UK and education system, improving students’ outcomes and life chances.

Rachel C. Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said: “The achievement of the Mental Health award is a demonstration of the school’s significant commitment to improving children’s and staff’s mental health and wellbeing. It is also a commitment to developing practices in school that seek to improve awareness and expertise in creating safe and secure learning environments in which all children can truly fulfil their potential. This award is one that all staff can be truly proud of”.

Nationally, more than 1200 schools have signed up to take part in the mental health award.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults. It is thrilling and humbling to learn about Jupiter Primary School and the many other schools engaged in the quality award process. I’d like to offer my congratulations on this deserved recognition.”

Jupiter Primary School is offering parent tours during the application window for Reception children starting in 2025. Please visit www.jupiter.herts.sch.uk for more information.