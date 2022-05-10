Inspectors visited the nursery, on Foster Road, at the end of March and says that it continues to be a good school.

The Ofsted report, which was recently published online, says: “Children show high levels of engagement during story sessions. Older children are well prepared for school.”

It continued: “They listen attentively at group time and learn to do things independently. For example, they recognise their own names for self-registration and put on their coats and shoes.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boxmoor nursery was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted at March's inspection.

Chloe Marshall, deputy manager at Footsteps Nursery and Pre-School is pleased with the outcome and has said: “It is a fair reflection of the hard work which has gone into running the nursery, especially with the challenges thrown up by the pandemic since 2020”.