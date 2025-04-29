'Good' news for Redbourn Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Redbourn Primary School has been graded ‘Good’ in all areas in a recent inspection by Ofsted.

The report, published yesterday, praises the school as a place where ‘pupils benefit from a broad and ambitious curriculum’ and recognises that ‘pupils enjoy lessons and learning new facts.’

The two-form entry in the heart of Redbourn village was last inspected 30 months ago, when ‘quality of education’ was graded as requires improvement, but the latest report, published today, recognised that the reading curriculum has ‘improved significantly’ since the last inspection and that Phonics teaching helps children in Early Years get off to a strong start.

Inspectors also commented on the positive values developed by staff at the school, stating that pupils are ‘calm, polite and friendly’ and that ‘pupils and staff are supportive and show respect to each other.’

Three inspectors visited the school in March and evaluated five specific areas during their two-day inspection:Quality of Education; Behaviour and Attitudes; Personal Development; Leadership and Management, and Early Years provision. The school, which has almost 400 pupils on roll, was graded ‘Good’ in all five areas.

“I am delighted the hard work from every single member of the school team has been reflected in this report,” said Emma Fenn, who took over as the school’s Headteacher 3-and-a-half years ago. “We are particularly proud of the fact that, in addition to recognising that our pupils receive a good education, inspectors saw how our pupils ‘are encouraged to be tolerant’ and ‘understand and celebrate each other’s differences.”

“The Governors are pleased that parents in Redbourn and the surrounding villages have a school they can be proud of, where children’s behaviour is recognised as good and where the learning taking place is preparing children for life,” said Cara Brazier, Chair of Governors. “A positive culture and ethos of acceptance and tolerance has always been a strength at Redbourn and we’re thrilled that Ofsted have judged that the quality of education matches the same high standards.”

The school, which takes children from age 3-11, boasts a fully stocked library, outdoor Woodland classroom and spacious grounds. Pupils also enjoy access to well-equipped classrooms, two halls and a range of break-out areas for small groups to learn and play. Children have the opportunity to attend a range of clubs and even have their own school newspaper, ‘The Red Kite’.

Tours are available for Nursery and Reception admissions for September 2025 by contacting the school office. Limited spaces for in-year admissions are also available.