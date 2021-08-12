GCSE results: Students at The Hemel Hempstead School celebrate 'great' results

Students at The Hemel Hempstead School are celebrating their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 12).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.

Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.

Twin success! Sisters Asma and Afreen Ali celebrate their brilliant results (C) The Hemel Hempstead School

Headteacher Neil Hassell said a record number of students will be returning in September to study A-level and CTEC (Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate) courses at the school's sixth form.

"They have earned the grades they have received today through all the hard work, study and learning they have done since starting at the school five years ago.

"Today's great results really are something to celebrate.

"We are very excited that record numbers of students will be returning in September to study A-level and CTEC courses, here at The Hemel Hempstead School.